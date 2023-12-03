Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2023

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,100 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 703,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BASE

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $90,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,434,686 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,339. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BASE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 253,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,956. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $949.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.