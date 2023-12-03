Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in November

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,932,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 5,293,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24,662.5 days.

Country Garden Services Price Performance

Shares of CTRGF remained flat at C$0.93 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14. Country Garden Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Country Garden Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Country Garden Services Company Profile

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services business.

