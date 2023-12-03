Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,699,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

