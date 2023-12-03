Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TPL traded up $74.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,746.28. 55,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,662. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,772.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,634.53. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,659.43. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106 shares of company stock valued at $188,086. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

