Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 660,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after acquiring an additional 491,401 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $39.73. 2,610,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.