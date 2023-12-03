Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AJG traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $248.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.27. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

