Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,970 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,554,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.