Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

CMCT stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

