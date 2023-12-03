Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Short Interest Update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 38,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

CELZ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.25. Creative Medical Technology has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

