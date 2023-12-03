Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,247 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of J. M. Smucker worth $45,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -655.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

