Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,363 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $44,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 2.4 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $130.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

