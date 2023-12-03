Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of Bunge Global worth $39,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $74,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.