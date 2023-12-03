Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,273 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.46% of nVent Electric worth $39,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NVT opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Citigroup began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

