Credit Suisse AG Has $38.76 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,549 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $38,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,710,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,992,000 after buying an additional 117,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.9 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.56, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

