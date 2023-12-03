Credit Suisse AG Sells 21,038 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 834,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,038 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $45,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 146.30% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

