Credit Suisse AG Sells 78,273 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.46% of nVent Electric worth $39,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 21.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 745,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,169,000 after buying an additional 164,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,656,000 after purchasing an additional 91,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 37.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $54.16 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.