Credit Suisse AG Sells 94,470 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,470 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of ResMed worth $42,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,385. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $159.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $178.79. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

