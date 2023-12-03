Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $39,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.72. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

