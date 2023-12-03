Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRDO. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of CRDO stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. 3,643,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,236. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -90.81 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,924,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,565 shares of company stock worth $11,658,030. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

