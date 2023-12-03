Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Has $394,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 60,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 21,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 104,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 414,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,124,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,675. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

