Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,709,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,565 shares during the period. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. 68,877,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,409,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

