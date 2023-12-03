Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.7% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.84. 8,916,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

