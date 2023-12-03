Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Sells 750 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.5% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ENB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,287,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

