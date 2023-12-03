Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 2.1 %

INTC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. 43,928,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,540,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.