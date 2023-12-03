Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Down 20.4% in November

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $618.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.83. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

