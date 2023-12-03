Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.2 days. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,586,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,325,000 shares of company stock worth $18,464,400. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 360.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 144,969 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $32,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 21.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $145,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.23. 2,666,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,780. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Cricut has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

