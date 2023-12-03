Critical Analysis: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) vs. X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for X Financial and Soluna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 27.82% 24.42% 12.85% Soluna -329.54% -91.39% -53.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares X Financial and Soluna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $1.96 billion 0.11 $117.73 million $3.59 1.21 Soluna $28.55 million 0.19 -$98.71 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Summary

X Financial beats Soluna on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

