Critical Comparison: Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) & Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF)

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) and Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wajax and Doman Building Materials Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wajax alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wajax N/A N/A N/A Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wajax and Doman Building Materials Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wajax 0 0 0 0 N/A Doman Building Materials Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wajax presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Doman Building Materials Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doman Building Materials Group is more favorable than Wajax.

32.4% of Wajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Doman Building Materials Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wajax and Doman Building Materials Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wajax N/A N/A N/A $2.48 7.89 Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 12.10

Wajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doman Building Materials Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wajax pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Doman Building Materials Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Wajax pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Doman Building Materials Group pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers. It also provides bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, industrial electric motors and variable frequency drives, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; combination sweeper scrubbers, container handlers, electric ride scooters, end rider trucks, forklifts, order pickers, pallet stackers and trucks, reach stackers, rider and walk behind sweepers, side loaders, tow tractors, and utility vehicles; and equipment transport, filtration, fluid handling, mining excavators, rigid frame trucks, rope shovel, underground battery powered and drill jumbos, underground haul trucks and loaders, underground roof bolters and scaling machines, and underground utility trucks. In addition, the company offers power generation solutions; and cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms, as well as storage system design, installation, and inspection services. Further, it offers equipment rentals, equipment parts and support, and engineered repair services. The company was formerly known as Wajax Income Fund and changed its name to Wajax Corporation in January 2011. Wajax Corporation was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products. The company also produces and treats lumber; and provides other value-add services. In addition, it is involved in agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating activities. The company was formerly known as CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. and changed its name to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. in May 2021. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.