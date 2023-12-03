Critical Contrast: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) & Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) and Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Cogna Educação, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cogna Educação 0 1 0 0 2.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $72.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.98%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Cogna Educação.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

89.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Cogna Educação’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.00 billion 4.62 $177.34 million $1.64 49.77 Cogna Educação N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cogna Educação.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Cogna Educação’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 8.25% 7.38% 4.51% Cogna Educação N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Cogna Educação on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the Commonwealth countries, and the People's Republic of China. The company also provides non-academic tutoring courses; intelligent learning systems and devices to offer a digital learning experience for students; and overseas studies consulting services. In addition, it offers online education services through the Koolearn.com platform that provides comprehensive online education courses, including college educational services, such as college test preparation, overseas test preparation, and English language learning for college students and working professionals preparing for standardized tests or seeking to enhance their English language proficiency; and educational content packages to schools and institutional customers, including universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. Further, the company develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation. In addition, it offers educational programs, services, and products to students through schools; learning centers; and bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Cogna Educação

(Get Free Report)

Cogna Educação S.A. operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training. In addition, it offers administration of kindergarten, elementary and high school activities; advises on and/or enables direct and indirect financing for students; and develops software for adaptive teaching and academic management optimization. Cogna Educação S.A. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.