Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,219,100 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 1,322,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of CRECF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 76,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,946. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Elements Lithium
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.