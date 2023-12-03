Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,219,100 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 1,322,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CRECF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 76,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,946. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

