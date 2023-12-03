Critical Review: Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) & Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vuzix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Vuzix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Vuzix -293.90% -38.58% -35.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Vuzix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $77.38 0.10 Vuzix $13.96 million 9.75 -$40.76 million ($0.64) -3.36

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vuzix. Vuzix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats Vuzix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

