Critical Survey: Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF)

Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Iida Group pays an annual dividend of C$54.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 320.0%. Century Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Iida Group pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Century Communities pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Century Communities has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Get Iida Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iida Group and Century Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iida Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Communities 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Century Communities has a consensus price target of $86.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Century Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Iida Group.

0.2% of Iida Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iida Group and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iida Group N/A N/A N/A Century Communities 6.75% 11.55% 6.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iida Group and Century Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iida Group N/A N/A N/A C$172.94 0.10 Century Communities $4.51 billion 0.53 $525.13 million $7.69 9.75

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Iida Group. Iida Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Century Communities beats Iida Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iida Group

(Get Free Report)

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.