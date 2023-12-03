Critical Survey: Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) & Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF – Get Free Report) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jumbo and Williams-Sonoma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumbo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma $8.67 billion 1.45 $1.13 billion $14.41 13.59

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Jumbo.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumbo 0 0 0 0 N/A Williams-Sonoma 5 8 3 0 1.88

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jumbo and Williams-Sonoma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Williams-Sonoma has a consensus target price of $154.31, suggesting a potential downside of 21.21%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than Jumbo.

Profitability

This table compares Jumbo and Williams-Sonoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumbo N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma 11.99% 59.65% 21.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Jumbo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Jumbo on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumbo

(Get Free Report)

Jumbo S.A. engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties. Jumbo S.A. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, travel, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

