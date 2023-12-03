Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,811 shares of company stock valued at $688,894 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 255,052 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 343,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 269,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 145,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 444,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,915. The company has a market cap of $726.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

