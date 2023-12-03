CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $240.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.56. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3,916.51, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,735 shares of company stock worth $32,970,344. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.