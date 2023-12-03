Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 233.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,345 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.