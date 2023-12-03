Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Crown Castle by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after buying an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,334,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,825,000 after buying an additional 288,248 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

