CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.41. 46,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $111.70 and a 12 month high of $190.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.88.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 62.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CSW Industrials by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,542,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

