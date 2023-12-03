CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 493.8 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.
