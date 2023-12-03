CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,537 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of CubeSmart worth $21,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

