CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CubicFarm Systems Price Performance
CubicFarm Systems stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About CubicFarm Systems
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CubicFarm Systems
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.