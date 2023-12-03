CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

CubicFarm Systems stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

