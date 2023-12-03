Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) is CHI Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,414,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,729 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Oncology comprises about 11.1% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Cullinan Oncology worth $36,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 95.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 291,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

