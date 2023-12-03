Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $243.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $227.00 to $243.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.25.
Curtiss-Wright Price Performance
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.
Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305,112 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
