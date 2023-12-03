Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Update

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cyber Apps World Stock Performance

CYAP remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526. Cyber Apps World has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $254,000.00, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

