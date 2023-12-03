CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,603,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 5,961,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,375.8 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

CYAGF remained flat at $6.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.67%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

