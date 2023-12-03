CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 456,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.39. 538,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.26 and its 200-day moving average is $163.39. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $204.04. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

