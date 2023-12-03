CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Raised by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,203,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after buying an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average of $163.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $204.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

