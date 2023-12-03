Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.4 days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

Shares of CYFWF stock remained flat at $3.21 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

