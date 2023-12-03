Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Up 5.8% in November

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 7,920,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CTKB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 1,146,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,612. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,795,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $730,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140,344 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,163 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $11,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

