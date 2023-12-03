CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.41. 206,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,995. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTMX. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 272,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 925,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

